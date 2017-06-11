World Triathlon Series: Bermuda's Flora Duffy dominates women's race in Leeds

Flora Duffy finished second in the Leeds triathlon last year

Bermuda's Flora Duffy earned a second successive World Triathlon Series victory with a superb display in Leeds.

The 29-year-old, who triumphed in Yokohama last month, dominated the race, winning in a time of one hour, 57 minutes and two seconds.

America's Taylor Spivey was second, 1min 30secs behind Duffy, with Italy's Alice Betto third.

The Brownlee brothers, Alistair and Jonny, race in the men's event from 15:00 BST.

Jessica Learmonth was the highest-placed Briton in the women's race, with a World Series personal best of sixth after a final surge took her past Australia's Gillian Backhouse.

The Leeds-born athlete was leading during the cycle, but dropped back to help team-mate Non Stanford.

"We spoke before the race and that was the tactic [to work as a team]," Learmonth told BBC Sport. "I was more than happy to drop back and help Non push on. It is something we need to practice and this is a great place to do it."

Welsh former world champion Stanford finished 11th.

"It wasn't my best time," she said. "I have had a rough couple of weeks since Yokohama. I gave it as much as I could for as long as possible, but when I got to the run I had nothing left.

"We decided we were going to work as a team and that Jess would wait, so I did everything I could to get back up to her after the swim and to get us in a good position but I don't think I contributed very much, unfortunately.

"It is just a matter of getting myself round and the crowds helped me do that. I know it is a cliche but the support was fantastic."

The women's World Series rankings are led by American Kirsten Kasper, who finished fourth on Sunday and now has 2,049 points, 175 more than compatriot Katie Zaferes.

Analysis

Team GB triathlete Vicky Holland, speaking to BBC Sport

These guys [Jessica and Non] are my team-mates and friends so I know when they have had troubles and injuries and illnesses and setbacks. I don't think there is a single person in the team today who has had a smooth run-in.

These two gave it everything. There is no doubt what they put into the race. Jess did a great job and went back for Non.

The front group were working together, motivated well by Flora Duffy, and the gap kept growing as they were motivated by the podiums.