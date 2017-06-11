BBC Sport - World Triathlon Series: Bermuda's Flora Duff wins women's elite race in Leeds

Duffy wins women's World Triathlon in Leeds

Bermuda's Flora Duffy wins the women's elite race at the World Series Triathlon in Leeds. GB's Jess Learmonth finishes sixth, Non Stanford 11th and India Lee 17th.

READ MORE: Alistair and Jonny Brownlee first and second in Leeds

Top videos

Video

Duffy wins women's World Triathlon in Leeds

Video

Highlights: England win the U20 World Cup

Video

'Comical, diabolical, dismal, abysmal' - South Africa's three run-outs

  • From the section Cricket
Video

'A sacred moment' - Bolt wins last race in Jamaica

Video

Brownlees enjoy glorious Leeds homecoming

Video

'Absolutely amazing' - Brownlees salute Leeds crowd

Video

Woodman makes incredible penalty save

Video

Calvert-Lewin scores winner in U20 World Cup final

Video

'I'd rather be a lock in Wales sometimes,' jokes Biggar

Video

Highlights: Argentina 34-38 England

Video

England snatch win with late Solomona try

Video

Morgan & Stokes blast 'new' England to victory

  • From the section Cricket

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Women on pontoon

Columbia Threadneedle World Triathlon Leeds
Group cycling on country road

Ayrshire Cycling Festival 100 Mile Glespin Gallop

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired