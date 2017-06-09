BBC Sport - World Triathlon: Non Stanford & Louise Minchin talk triathlon, boyfriends & ex-housemates on training ride

Stanford aims to 'smash it' in front of home crowd

BBC Breakfast presenter Louise Minchin joins GB triathlete Non Stanford for a bike ride to talk training, triathlon, boyfriends, former housemates and her preparations for the World Triathlon Series this weekend in Leeds.

WATCH MORE: Alistair v Jonny Brownlee - inside a sibling rivalry

Watch live coverage of the World Triathlon Series race in Leeds on BBC Two, the BBC Sport website & mobile app this Sunday, 11 June from 13:00 BST.

