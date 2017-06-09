BBC Sport - World Triathlon: Non Stanford & Louise Minchin talk triathlon, boyfriends & ex-housemates on training ride
Stanford aims to 'smash it' in front of home crowd
- From the section Triathlon
BBC Breakfast presenter Louise Minchin joins GB triathlete Non Stanford for a bike ride to talk training, triathlon, boyfriends, former housemates and her preparations for the World Triathlon Series this weekend in Leeds.
WATCH MORE: Alistair v Jonny Brownlee - inside a sibling rivalry
Watch live coverage of the World Triathlon Series race in Leeds on BBC Two, the BBC Sport website & mobile app this Sunday, 11 June from 13:00 BST.
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired