Jonny Brownlee carries bike after crash at Yokohama World Series triathlon

Brownlee carried his bike to the run section after his crash

Britain's Jonny Brownlee crashed during the bike phase of his first triathlon since collapsing at last year's World Series finale.

Brownlee, who had to be carried over the line by brother Alistair in Mexico, was returning to action in Japan.

He carried his damaged bike a mile to the next transition in Yokohama to take part in the run and finished 42nd.

Spain's Mario Mola won the event, with Bermuda's Flora Duffy earlier winning the women's event.

Sophie Coldwell was the fastest Briton in the women's race as she came home fourth, one place ahead of compatriot Vicky Holland. Non Stanford, Jessica Learmonth and Lucy Hall were seventh, eighth and 11th respectively.

Gordon Benson and Tom Bishop were the highest placed British finishers in the men's race as they were 10th and 11th respectively.

The 2017 series is led by defending champion Mola from fellow Spaniard Fernando Alarza, who was also second to Mola in Japan.

Brownlee shows grit after crash

Brownlee, an Olympic silver medallist at Rio 2016 and a bronze medallist at London 2012, had missed the first two races of this year's World Series - in Australia and the United Arab Emirates.

In wet conditions in Yokohama he veered into the railings on his bike when trying to avoid a rider who had fallen in front of him.

Rather than concede his race was over, Brownlee ran barefoot for the final half-lap of the cycling discipline - about a mile - carrying his bike.

The 27-year-old eventually finished six minutes and 56 seconds behind the winner.

The next race in the series takes place in Leeds, when Yorkshire-born Jonny could be joined by his brother Alistair, who is focusing on long-distance triathlons this year.

The women's race will be repeated on the BBC Red Button from 09:30 BST on Saturday, 13 May, followed by a repeat of the men's race at 12:05 BST. You can also watch highlights on BBC Two from 13:00 BST on Sunday, 14 May.