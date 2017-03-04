BBC Sport - World Triathlon Series: GB's Tom Bishop second in Abu Dhabi behind Javier Gomez
GB's Bishop takes second in Abu Dhabi
- From the section Triathlon
Great Britain's Tom Bishop produces a brilliant performance to finish second behind Javier Gomez in the opening race of the 2017 World Triathlon Series in Abu Dhabi.
WATCH MORE: GB's Stimpson beaten in dramatic sprint finish
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired