World Triathlon Series: Tom Bishop second to Javier Gomez in Abu Dhabi

Britain's Tom Bishop finished second in the opening race of the 2017 World Triathlon Series in Abu Dhabi, as Javier Gomez of Spain won.

It is the first time in his career that 25-year-old Bishop has finished on the podium in the World Series.

Fellow Britons Marc Austin and Adam Bowden were 14th and 20th respectively, while Grant Sheldon did not finish.

Alistair Brownlee, who is training for the World Ironman Championships, and injured brother Jonny did not compete.

Third place went to France's Vincent Luis, while reigning champion Mario Mola of Spain was back in eighth.

Bishop, whose previous best at this level was a fifth place in Edmonton last year, said if he could be anywhere near as successful as the Brownlees then he was "doing a good job".

"I can't quite believe it to be honest but I had a plan. I had a feeling that it might all come together," Bishop told BBC Sport.

"I wasn't sure how it was going to go as it's the first race of the season, but when I found myself in the front group and there was a bit of a gap I was trying to work as hard as I could.

"It was tough. Some of the guys out there were riding really strong and I just did what I could to keep the group going.

"I got to the run and my back was pretty sore so I had to warm myself into it but luckily I had Gomez to pace me through. I thought he's a good act to follow and I tried to hang on to him as long as I could, and that dragged me into second."

In Friday's women's race, Britain's Jodie Stimpson was narrowly beaten into second place.

Media playback is not supported on this device World Triathlon Series: Jodie Stimpson beaten by Andrea Hewitt in sprint finish

Watch highlights of the men's and women's races on BBC Two on Sunday from 13:00-14:30 GMT.