World Triathlon Series: Jodie Stimpson loses in thrilling finish in Abu Dhabi

Great Britain's Jodie Stimpson was edged out in a dramatic finish to the opening race of the 2017 World Triathlon Series in Abu Dhabi.

The 28-year-old had gone clear of New Zealand rival Andrea Hewitt with 200m to go.

But Hewitt responded strongly to pip the Briton on the line.

It was Stimpson's first race back after a six-month lay-off with an Achilles injury sustained after she missed out on Olympic selection.

Hewitt's winning time was two hours, three minutes and 46 seconds.

She was engaged to and coached by former French triathlete Laurent Vidal, who died of a heart attack in November 2015.

Afterwards, Stimpson refused to be downbeat over the defeat.

"I was the stronger one going up the hill so I was the one trying to put the pressure on each lap," she said.

"But if I was going to lose to a sprint finish, I am glad it was Andrea today.

"I can't thank my family enough for getting me through the last year."