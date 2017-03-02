BBC Sport - Alistair Brownlee: 'There's a chance I might not appear in an Olympic Games again'

Alistair Brownlee might miss Tokyo 2020

Olympic triathlon champion Alistair Brownlee says there is a chance he might not appear in an Olympic Games again, but he isn't ruling it out completely.

World Triathlon Series 2017: Schedule and BBC coverage times

Top videos

Video

Alistair Brownlee might miss Tokyo 2020

Video

How well do Hendrick & Brady know each other?

Video

Meet the GB twins going for gold in Belgrade

Video

The Vamps help Olsson recreate album cover

Video

Watch Bellew & Haye trade insults before fight

  • From the section Boxing
Video

Wenger 'not looking for jobs at other clubs'

Video

Fraser Brown on battling depression

Video

British cycling under the microscope - the story continues

Video

Hugh Jackman gets a cricket message from Michael Vaughan & Graeme Swann

Video

Highlights: Man City 5-1 Huddersfield

Video

British Cycling behaviour 'unacceptable'

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Tigers Men's Team

Basketball Open Session
Members enjoying a yoga session on the DRUM patio

Yoga, Tai Chi and Indoor Sports for Adults with Physical and/or Sensory Disabilities

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired