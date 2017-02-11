Triathlon World Cup: Britain's Lucy Hall beats compatriot Jessica Learmonth
Great Britain's Lucy Hall won her first triathlon World Cup race in South Africa, beating compatriot and training partner Jessica Learmonth in a sprint finish.
Hall, 24, finished in 59 minutes 34 seconds, pipping Learmonth by a second.
"I turn 25 next week and I always said that if I can get a World Cup podium before that I'd be happy," said Hall.
Richard Murray won the men's race at the second-tier event, heading a South African top three in Cape Town.
The World Triathlon Series - the sport's premier event - begins on March 3, with live coverage and highlights across the BBC Sport website and the Red Button.