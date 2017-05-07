World Triathlon Series 2017: Schedule and BBC coverage times

British triathlete and two-time Commonwealth champion Jodie Stimpson
World Triathlon Series on the BBC
Watch live coverage on Red Button, Connected TVs, online and BBC Sport app
Highlights on BBC Two and catch up on BBC iPlayer
Sign up to My Sport to follow triathlon news and reports on the BBC app
2017 ITU World Triathlon Series - men's standings
Position/triathleteNationalityPoints
1. Javier Gomez NoyaSpain1433
2. Richard MurraySouth Africa1326
3. Fernando AlarzaSpain1318
4. Mario MolaSpain1264
5. Henri SchomanSouth Africa861
2017 ITU World Triathlon Series - women's standings
Position/triathleteNationalityPoints
1. Andrea HewittNew Zealand1600
2. Katie ZaferesUnited States 1134
3. Ai UedaJapan1050
4. Jodie StimpsonGreat Britain988
5. Gillian BackhouseAustralia 811

Coverage Details

Saturday, 13 May

02:00-04:15, Elite Women's Race, Yokohama, BBC Red Button

05:00-07:15, Elite Men's Race, Yokohama, BBC Red Button

10:00-12:15, Elite Women's Race, Yokohama (repeat), BBC Red Button

12:15-14:30, Elite Men's Race, Yokohama (repeat), BBC Red Button

Sunday, 14 May

13:00-14:30, Highlights, Yokohama, BBC Two

18:45-20:15, Highlights, Yokohama (repeat), BBC Red Button

Schedule

All times are BST. Event start times are subject to change. The BBC is not responsible for any changes. Also, coverage on BBC Red Button can be subject to late schedule changes, so details may differ from this page.

Yokohama, Japan

13-14 May

2016 report: Mola and Jorgensen win in Japan

Leeds, England

10-11 June

2016 report: Alistair Brownlee beats brother Jonny to win in Leeds

Hamburg, Germany

15-16 July

2016 report: Britain's Jodie Stimpson finishes fourth

Edmonton, Canada

28-29 July

2016 report: Jonny Brownlee powers to Edmonton victory

Montreal, Canada

5-6 August

No event in 2016

Stockholm, Sweden

26-27 August

2016 report: Alistair Brownlee wins Stockholm event

Grand Final, Rotterdam, Netherlands

14-17 September

Results

Gold Coast, Australia, 8-9 April

Report: Jodie Stimpson finishes 16th at Gold Coast

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, 3-4 March

Women's report: Stimpson pipped to second in thrilling finish

Men's report: GB's Bishop finishes second to Gomez

Media playback is not supported on this device

Jonny Brownlee helped over finish line by brother Alistair in Mexico

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Featured

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Chesterfield Area Walking Festival

Chesterfield Area Walking Festival
Morning open water swim

Open Water Swimming

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired