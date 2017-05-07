World Triathlon Series 2017: Schedule and BBC coverage times

World Triathlon Series on the BBC Watch live coverage on Red Button, Connected TVs, online and BBC Sport app Highlights on BBC Two and catch up on BBC iPlayer Sign up to My Sport to follow triathlon news and reports on the BBC app

2017 ITU World Triathlon Series - men's standings Position/triathlete Nationality Points 1. Javier Gomez Noya Spain 1433 2. Richard Murray South Africa 1326 3. Fernando Alarza Spain 1318 4. Mario Mola Spain 1264 5. Henri Schoman South Africa 861

2017 ITU World Triathlon Series - women's standings Position/triathlete Nationality Points 1. Andrea Hewitt New Zealand 1600 2. Katie Zaferes United States 1134 3. Ai Ueda Japan 1050 4. Jodie Stimpson Great Britain 988 5. Gillian Backhouse Australia 811

Coverage Details

Saturday, 13 May

02:00-04:15, Elite Women's Race, Yokohama, BBC Red Button

05:00-07:15, Elite Men's Race, Yokohama, BBC Red Button

10:00-12:15, Elite Women's Race, Yokohama (repeat), BBC Red Button

12:15-14:30, Elite Men's Race, Yokohama (repeat), BBC Red Button

Sunday, 14 May

13:00-14:30, Highlights, Yokohama, BBC Two

18:45-20:15, Highlights, Yokohama (repeat), BBC Red Button

Schedule

All times are BST. Event start times are subject to change. The BBC is not responsible for any changes. Also, coverage on BBC Red Button can be subject to late schedule changes, so details may differ from this page.

Yokohama, Japan

13-14 May

2016 report: Mola and Jorgensen win in Japan

Leeds, England

10-11 June

2016 report: Alistair Brownlee beats brother Jonny to win in Leeds

Hamburg, Germany

15-16 July

2016 report: Britain's Jodie Stimpson finishes fourth

Edmonton, Canada

28-29 July

2016 report: Jonny Brownlee powers to Edmonton victory

Montreal, Canada

5-6 August

No event in 2016

Stockholm, Sweden

26-27 August

2016 report: Alistair Brownlee wins Stockholm event

Grand Final, Rotterdam, Netherlands

14-17 September

Results

Gold Coast, Australia, 8-9 April

Report: Jodie Stimpson finishes 16th at Gold Coast

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, 3-4 March

Women's report: Stimpson pipped to second in thrilling finish

Men's report: GB's Bishop finishes second to Gomez