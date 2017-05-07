World Triathlon Series 2017: Schedule and BBC coverage times
-
- From the section Triathlon
|World Triathlon Series on the BBC
|Watch live coverage on Red Button, Connected TVs, online and BBC Sport app
|Highlights on BBC Two and catch up on BBC iPlayer
|Sign up to My Sport to follow triathlon news and reports on the BBC app
|2017 ITU World Triathlon Series - men's standings
|Position/triathlete
|Nationality
|Points
|1. Javier Gomez Noya
|Spain
|1433
|2. Richard Murray
|South Africa
|1326
|3. Fernando Alarza
|Spain
|1318
|4. Mario Mola
|Spain
|1264
|5. Henri Schoman
|South Africa
|861
|2017 ITU World Triathlon Series - women's standings
|Position/triathlete
|Nationality
|Points
|1. Andrea Hewitt
|New Zealand
|1600
|2. Katie Zaferes
|United States
|1134
|3. Ai Ueda
|Japan
|1050
|4. Jodie Stimpson
|Great Britain
|988
|5. Gillian Backhouse
|Australia
|811
Coverage Details
Saturday, 13 May
02:00-04:15, Elite Women's Race, Yokohama, BBC Red Button
05:00-07:15, Elite Men's Race, Yokohama, BBC Red Button
10:00-12:15, Elite Women's Race, Yokohama (repeat), BBC Red Button
12:15-14:30, Elite Men's Race, Yokohama (repeat), BBC Red Button
Sunday, 14 May
13:00-14:30, Highlights, Yokohama, BBC Two
18:45-20:15, Highlights, Yokohama (repeat), BBC Red Button
Schedule
All times are BST. Event start times are subject to change. The BBC is not responsible for any changes. Also, coverage on BBC Red Button can be subject to late schedule changes, so details may differ from this page.
Yokohama, Japan
13-14 May
2016 report: Mola and Jorgensen win in Japan
Leeds, England
10-11 June
2016 report: Alistair Brownlee beats brother Jonny to win in Leeds
Hamburg, Germany
15-16 July
2016 report: Britain's Jodie Stimpson finishes fourth
Edmonton, Canada
28-29 July
2016 report: Jonny Brownlee powers to Edmonton victory
Montreal, Canada
5-6 August
No event in 2016
Stockholm, Sweden
26-27 August
2016 report: Alistair Brownlee wins Stockholm event
Grand Final, Rotterdam, Netherlands
14-17 September
Results
Gold Coast, Australia, 8-9 April
Report: Jodie Stimpson finishes 16th at Gold Coast
Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, 3-4 March
Women's report: Stimpson pipped to second in thrilling finish
Men's report: GB's Bishop finishes second to Gomez