BBC Sport - Jonny Brownlee helped over finish by brother Alistair in World Series finale

Advent calendar: Jonny Brownlee helped over line by brother Alistair

Great Britain's Jonny Brownlee is helped over the finish line by brother Alistair, dramatically missing out on the World Series title by finishing second in the final race of the season in Mexico.

WATCH MORE: 'I wish the flippin' idiot had paced it right'

Available to UK users only.

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

CAMP

Fit For Sport Winter Activity Camp
Tigers Men's Team

Basketball Open Session

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired