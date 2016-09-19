BBC Sport - Jonny Brownlee helped over finish by brother Alistair in World Series finale
Jonny Brownlee helped over line by brother Alistair
Triathlon
Great Britain's Jonny Brownlee is helped over the finish line by brother Alistair, dramatically missing out on the World Series title by finishing second in the final race of the season in Mexico.
