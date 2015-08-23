BBC Sport - Watch: Super League Triathlon highlights
Watch: Super League Triathlon highlights
Watch highlights from the Super League Triathlon from Jersey as Great Britain's Jonathan Brownlee and Jodie Stimpson compete against Olympians from around the world.
This is a live BBC Red Button stream starting at 11:55 BST
Available to UK users only
