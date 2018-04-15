Kyle Edmund: British number one beaten by Pablo Andujar in Marrakesh final

World number 25 Kyle Edmund was the second seed in Marrakesh

British number one Kyle Edmund lost his maiden ATP Tour final as he was beaten by Spain's Pablo Andujar at the Grand Prix Hassan II in Marrakesh.

Andujar, 32, a two-time former champion who has fallen to 355th in the world after a series of elbow operations, won 6-2 6-2 in 83 minutes.

Edmund, 23, won twice on Saturday but struggled on a slow surface and had his service broken six times.

Andujar's fourth career title was his first since the Swiss Open in 2014.

Previously ranked as high as 32nd, Andujar is the lowest-ranked ATP singles champion since Lleyton Hewitt won the Adelaide International in 1998 ranked 550th in the world.

Despite the loss, Edmund will rise to a career-high of 23rd in the world rankings.

He is set to compete in the Monte Carlo Masters, which began on Sunday in Monaco.