Kyle Edmund: British number one wins in 16 minutes as Jiri Vesely retires hurt

Kyle Edmund usurped Andy Murray as British number one in March

British number one Kyle Edmund's first match of the clay-court season lasted only 16 minutes as Jiri Vesely retired.

World number 26 Edmund, 23, was leading 5-0 in the first set of the first-round match in the Grand Prix Hassan II in Marrakesh when Czech Vesely withdrew.

It was Edmund's first win since reaching the Australian Open semi-finals in January, having lost early on at Indian Wells and Miami.

Second seed Edmund will face Radu Albot or Andreas Seppi in the last 16.

Spain's Albert Ramos-Vinolas, the top seed, earlier beat Moroccan wildcard Amine Ahouda 6-1 6-2, while fifth seed Robin Haase and seventh seed Alexandr Dolgopolov lost.