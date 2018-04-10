Madison Brengle: American to sue WTA and ITF for 'injuries caused by drug testing'

American Madison Brengle is ranked 83rd in the world

American Madison Brengle is suing the Women's Tennis Association and the International Tennis Federation for injuries she alleges were caused by repeated anti-doping tests.

A medical condition that meant Brengle, 28, reacted badly to needle injections was ignored, says her lawyer.

Brengle has permanent swelling and weakness in her serving arm and hand and had to withdraw from tournaments.

The world number 83 is likely to seek more than $10m (£7m) in damages.

"Tennis authorities ignored evidence of her professionally-diagnosed condition and refused to provide alternative testing or a medical accommodation," said lawyer Peter Ginsberg.

Brengle, who has won over $2.1m (£1.5m) in prize money, said: "I am bringing this action in an effort to force those who control the sport I love to understand that players are not commodities and should be treated with respect and dignity.

"The unbridled authority of officials to subject players to the kind of abuse I suffered cannot be tolerated; players must have a say in matters involving our health and safety."

