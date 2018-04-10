Davis Cup: Great Britain to face Uzbekistan in play-off

The GB team that lost to Spain in February did not include former world number one Andy Murray

Great Britain have been drawn at home to Uzbekistan for their Davis Cup play-off to stay in the World Group in 2019.

The tie will take place from 14-16 September with the losers dropping down into the Europe/Africa zonal group.

A first-round loss to Spain in February means GB will feature in the play-offs for the first time since joining the top-level World Group in 2014.

Injury ruled former world number one Andy Murray and Kyle Edmund out of that tie but both could return in September.

Uzbekistan have only Denis Istomin (83) ranked in the world's top 300, while GB have Edmund (26) and Murray (30) in the top 100, with Cameron Norrie and Liam Broady ranked 103th and 154th respectively.