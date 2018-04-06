Monterrey Open: Naomi Broady misses out on quarter-final

British number three Naomi Broady reached world number 76 in 2016

Britain's Naomi Broady has been knocked out of the Monterrey Open in the second round after losing in three sets to number four seed Timea Babos.

World number 136 Broady, 28, who beat Canada's Carol Zhao in round one, lost 6-3 6-7 (6) 7-5 to the Hungarian with a place in the quarter-finals at stake.

Babos will now face Puerto Rican number five seed Monica Puig who beat Swiss Stefanie Voegele in straight sets.

Top seed Garbine Muguruza also won in Mexico.

The Spanish world number three beat Russia's Evgeniya Rodina 6-2 6-3 and will play Australian Ajla Tomljanovic in one of the other quarter-finals.

Cornet sends Garcia out of Charleston Open

Elsewhere, France's Alize Cornet upset her top-seeded compatriot Caroline Garcia 5-7 6-1 6-4 at the Charleston Open on Thursday to set up a quarter-final with the Netherlands' Kiki Bertens, who beat Hungarian qualifier Fanny Stollar in straight sets earlier in the day.

World number seven Garcia raced to a 4-0 lead in the first set before Cornet broke her serve twice in the second and third sets and cruised to the win.

Earlier, Madison Keys beat Italian Camila Giorgi 6-4 6-3 to set up an all-American quarter-final against 23-year-old Bernarda Pera.

And Czech Kristyna Pliskova followed up Wednesday's win over compatriot and second seed Petra Kvitova with a 6-3 6-1 6-2 upset of Russian 16th seed Elena Vesnina.

Pliskova dominated from the service line, winning 88% of her first serves while firing five aces.

Next up for the Czech is a quarter-final against Latvian eighth seed Anastasija Sevastova, who dispatched Australian Ashleigh Barty in straight sets.

Russian defending champion Daria Kasatkina needed just over an hour to power past Romania's Irina-Camelia Begu 6-2 6-1.