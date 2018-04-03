Heather Watson loses in Charleston as Naomi Broady wins in Monterrey

From the section

Heather Watson's highest ranking is 38, achieved in 2015

Britain's Heather Watson suffered a seventh successive defeat as she lost to American Taylor Townsend in the first round of the Volvo Car Open.

The world number 71, who is ranked 47 places above 21-year-old Townsend, lost 6-3 6-4 in Charleston.

Watson, 25, from Guernsey, has not won since reaching the semi-finals of the Hobart International in January.

Briton Naomi Broady, 28, beat Canada's Carol Zhao 6-3 6-7 (5-7) 6-2 to reach round two of the Monterrey Open.