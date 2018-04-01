Novak Djokovic: Former world number one splits with head coach Andre Agassi

Former world number ones Agassi and Djokovic had worked together for less than a year

Andre Agassi says he and Novak Djokovic "agreed to disagree" too often and he has left the former world number one's coaching team.

Eight-time Grand Slam champion Agassi, 47, became Djokovic's head coach last May.

The 30-year-old Serb has struggled to rediscover his 12-time Grand Slam title-winning form following a lengthy setback with an elbow injury.

"I wish him only the best moving forward," American Agassi said.

"With only the best intentions, I tried to help Novak. We far too often found ourselves agreeing to disagree."

The split means the only coach in Djokovic' team is Czech former world number eight Radek Stepanek, who joined part-time in November 2017.

After completing a career slam with victory at the French Open in 2016, Djokovic has suffered a dramatic decline in form and was unable to retain his title at Roland Garros last year, before retiring injured in the Wimbledon quarter-finals.

After having more surgery on his elbow following the Australian Open, he returned to court last month but fell to successive first-round defeats at Indian Wells and the Miami Open.