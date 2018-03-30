Miami Open: John Isner ends Juan Martin del Potro's winning run in semi-final

John Isner hit 39 winners compared to 10 from Juan Martin del Potro

John Isner produced a brilliant performance to end Juan Martin del Potro's 15-match winning streak and secure a place in the Miami Open final.

The American world number 17 hit 39 winners to seal a 6-1 7-6 (7-2) victory in one hour 22 minutes.

He hit 16 aces, won 83% of points on his first serve and took the first set against the Argentine in 27 minutes.

Isner faces Alexander Zverev or Pablo Carreno Busta in the final, bidding for a first Masters 1,000 title.

Former US Open champion and world number six Del Potro claimed his maiden Masters 1,000 title in Indian Wells earlier this month and has won 21 matches this season, the most on the ATP Tour.

"I am so happy," said 32-year-old Isner. "He is so tired and has played so many games, and although the first set was quick I knew it wouldn't be like that in the second.

"I have played a lot of big matches and not been able to get such a good start - but I am playing some of the best tennis I have played in such a long time."