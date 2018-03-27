Miami Open: John Isner upsets second seed Marin Cilic to reach last eight

American Isner reached the semi-finals of the Miami Open three years ago

American John Isner upset second seed Marin Cilic 7-6 (7-0) 6-3 to reach the quarter-finals of the Miami Open.

Cilic, Croatia's 2014 US Open champion, was the highest-ranked player left in the draw following Roger Federer's shock loss to world number 175 Thanasi Kokkinakis.

"I am so happy to stay in and I am playing so well this year," said 14th seed Isner, who faces Hyeon Chung next.

South Korea's Chung beat Portugal's Joao Sousa in straight sets.

Isner, 32, who reached the Miami Open semi-finals in 2015, did not face a break point during the match, which lasted one hour 27 minutes.

He hit 12 aces in a dominant performance and won 85% of points on his first serve.

Indian Wells champion Juan Martin del Potro beat 22nd seed Serbian Filip Krajinovic 6-4 6-2 to advance.

Argentine fifth seed Del Potro, who won his first Masters title in California, recorded seven aces in his first meeting with Krajinovic.

Elsewhere, 20th seed Milos Raonic beat France's Jeremy Chardy 6-3 6-4, while Raonic's Canadian compatriot Denis Shapovalov was knocked out by Croatia's Borna Coric, who won 7-6 (7-2) 4-6 6-4.

Fernando Verdasco lost 6-0 6-3 to fellow Spaniard Pablo Carreno Busta, having earlier traded insults with Nick Kyrgios on social media after the Australian said he wanted his Tour rival to lose in Miami.

Kyrgios plays Germany's Alexander Zverev in the evening session.