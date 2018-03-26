Miami Open: Johanna Konta beaten by Venus Williams in fourth round

Johanna Konta is ranked 14th in the world

British number one Johanna Konta has been knocked out of the Miami Open in the fourth round by three-time champion Venus Williams.

Defending champion Konta, ranked 14th, won the first set but eventually lost 5-7 6-1 6-2.

The 26-year-old had beaten world number eight Williams in straight sets in the semi-finals 12 months ago.

Williams, 37, will play Monica Puig of Puerto Rico or fellow American Danielle Collins in the quarter-finals.

Konta saved set point to turn the first set - which lasted just over an hour - in her favour and take the early advantage.

But Williams, a 10-time Grand Slam singles champion, cruised through the second set to even the score, with Konta requiring a medical timeout before the deciding set.

The Briton hit three aces in a row to save a break point in the third set, but Williams continued her dominant comeback to serve for the match.

Elsewhere, US Open champion Sloane Stephens eased past Spanish third seed Garbine Muguruza to reach the last eight.

American Stephens - seeded 13th - wrapped up a 6-3 6-4 victory in one hour and 28 minutes.

Germany's Angelique Kerber joined Stephens in the quarter-finals after defeating Yafan Wang of China 6-7 (1-7) 7-6 (7-5) 6-3, while Belarusian Victoria Azarenka beat Agnieszka Radwanska of Poland 6-2 6-2.

Fourth seed Elina Svitolina of Ukraine also advanced with a 7-5 6-4 win over Australian Ashleigh Barty, as did Czech Republic's fifth seed Karolina Pliskova after Zarina Diyas of Kazakhstan retired hurt while trailing 6-2 2-1.