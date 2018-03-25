Miami Open: Johanna Konta beats Elise Mertens in third round

From the section

Johanna Konta will next face Venus Williams or Kiki Bertens

Britain's Johanna Konta moved into the Miami Open fourth round with a dominant win over Elise Mertens.

Defending champion Konta, ranked 14th in the world, secured a 6-2 6-1 victory over the Belgian world number 21 in 65 minutes.

The 11th seed could next face 37-year-old Venus Williams, the world number eight.

American Williams plays 26-year-old Dutchwoman Kiki Bertens, ranked 29th in the world, later on Friday.