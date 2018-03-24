Miami Open: Simona Halep loses to Agnieszka Radwanska

Agnieszka Radwanska is into the last 16 in Miami

World number one Simona Halep was knocked out in the third round of the Miami Open by Agnieszka Radwanska.

Romania's Halep, 26, lost 3-6 6-2 6-3 as the 32nd-ranked Pole, 29, came from behind to win in one hour 44 minutes.

Halep had fought back from a set down to defeat France's Oceane Dodin in the previous round.

Meanwhile, former world number one Karolina Pliskova needed three tough sets to battle past Hsieh Su-Wei and reach the last 16.

It was the first time Pliskova has faced Hsieh, who knocked out Garbine Muguruza on her way to reaching the last 16 at the Australian Open.