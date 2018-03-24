Tennis: Leon Smith steps down as Scottish performance director

Leon Smith has been captain of the Great Britain Davis Cup team since 2010

British Davis Cup Leon Smith is stepping down as Tennis Scotland's performance director.

He leaves to avoid a conflict of interest after Scotland was shortlisted for one of two new British national tennis academies.

The Scottish bid would be based at Stirling University, where an upgrade in tennis facilities is due for completion in 2020.

Smith joined the Tennis Scotland board in a non-executive role two years ago.

The Scot has been Davis Cup captain since 2010 and, in 2015, led Great Britain to their first success in the tournament since 1936.

He will also continue in his position as the Lawn Tennis Association's head of men's tennis.

Bath is among the English cities competing for the academies, which will try to develop the next generation of talent.

BBC Scotland understands the sport's Scottish authorities are confident Stirling will get the go-ahead when the LTA comes to make its final decision.