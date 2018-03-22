Miami Open: Simona Halep defeats Oceane Dodin in second round

Simona Halep regained the world number one ranking on 26 February

World number one Simona Halep fought back from a set down to defeat France's Oceane Dodin in the second round of the Miami Open.

The 26-year-old Romanian beat the world number 98 3-6 6-3 7-6.

Halep received treatment on her neck twice during the match and eventually rallied to win in two hours and seven minutes.

She will face Agnieszka Radwanska next after the Pole beat Alison Van Uytvanck of Belgium 6-3 7-6 (7-4).

German 10th seed Angelique Kerber breezed past Sweden's Johanna Larsson 6-2 6-2, while Czech Karolina Pliskova beat Russia's Ekaterina Makarova 7-5 7-5.

In the women's doubles, British duo Heather Watson and Johanna Konta reached the second round with a 6-2 4-6 10-3 win over America's Nicole Melichar and Czech Kveta Peschke.

Determined Halep overcomes Dodin

Halep, who reached the semi-finals in Indian Wells last week, created two break opportunities in a five-minute long opening game.

She was unable to take advantage and it was Dodin who got the first break of the game as a Halep backhand drifted out.

Halep broke back straight away but looked below par, and she was broken at 4-2 before the Frenchwoman served out the set at the third attempt.

A trainer was called for Halep during the changeover as she struggled with her neck and again after Dodin broke back to level the second set.

She came out on top in a scrappy second set but received a warning in the third set when, trailing 2-1 and facing a break point, she threw her racquet to the ground in frustration.

A break in the 11th game of the final set was enough for Halep to secure victory, while Dodin was left to rue 16 double faults.