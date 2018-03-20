Miami Open: Cameron Norrie, Katie Boulter and Liam Broady into main draw

Cameron Norrie is Britain's number three behind Kyle Edmund and Andy Murray

Britain's Cameron Norrie, Katie Boulter and Liam Broady are through to the main draw of the Miami Open after victories in the final round of qualifying.

World number 105 Norrie came from a set down to defeat America's Patrick Kypson 6-7 (5-7) 6-3 6-1.

It marks his second consecutive qualification for a Masters 1,000 main draw.

Boulter also won in three sets while Broady beat Canada's Filip Peliwo 6-4 7-6 (7-2).

Norrie, ranked British number three behind Kyle Edmund and Andy Murray, reached his first Miami Open main draw after coming from behind to dominate Kypson.

Meanwhile Boulter, 21, who received a wildcard into the qualifying rounds, defeated Canada's Carol Zhao 3-6 7-6 (7-1) 6-2 before Broady, 24, made it a hat-trick of Britons into the main draw.

There was disappointment for Heather Watson, however, as she was knocked out in the first round by Brazilian Beatriz Haddad Maia - her sixth consecutive defeat.

Defending champion and British number one Johanna Konta has a bye to the second round.

Men's British number one Edmund also has a bye to the second round as he goes in search of his first win since the Australian Open.