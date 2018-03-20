Heather Watson: British number two knocked out of Miami Open

British number two Heather Watson is ranked 72 in the world

Britain's Heather Watson was knocked out of the Miami Open in the first round with a straight-set defeat by Brazilian Beatriz Haddad Maia.

Haddad Maia, ranked 64th in the world, won 7-6 (7-3) 6-2 and will play Zhang Shuai in the second round.

It is Watson's sixth consecutive loss since reaching the semi-finals of the Hobart International in January.

The 25-year-old lost to Victoria Azarenka in the first round at Indian Wells earlier this month.

Watson, ranked 72nd, served for the opening set at 5-4 but fell a set down after Haddad Maia raced through the tie-break.

Following an early break, the South American controlled proceedings in the second set to seal victory.

Defending champion and British number one Johanna Konta has a bye to the second round.