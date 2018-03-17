Indian Wells: Roger Federer battles past Borna Coric to reach final

Roger Federer is a 20-time Grand Slam champion and a five-time winner at Indian Wells

World number one Roger Federer made his best start to a season and reached the BNP Paribas Open final with a hard-fought win over Croatia's Borna Coric.

The Swiss beat 49th-ranked Coric 5-7 6-4 6-4 at Indian Wells.

Coric dropped just seven points on serve as he won the first set but Federer broke midway through the second to take it to a decider.

The Croat edged ahead but a double fault for 4-4 allowed Federer to close out the match in two hours 20 minutes.

Defending champion Federer will play either Canada's Milos Raonic or Argentina's Juan Martin del Potro in Sunday's final as he searches for a record sixth title.

Federer has now won his first 17 matches of the season, surpassing his previous career best of 16 straight wins in 2006.

He has won 39 of 43 sets this year and claimed titles at the Australian Open and the ATP event at Rotterdam.

However, he started slowly against Coric and sent a drop shot into the net to allow Coric to serve for the opening set.

The 36-year-old then dropped his first set in nine matches at Indian Wells with a loose backhand.

Coric broke Federer's serve in the opening game of the second set but Federer forced his way back in, before a long forehand from Coric handed him the set.

Once again, Coric broke early in the third set but Federer cancelled the break in the next game.

Coric broke in the seventh game of the match but a slip on his serve allowed Federer to win the final 11 points and claim victory.

Analysis

by BBC tennis correspondent Russell Fuller

This was a bold and thrilling attempt by Coric to stop Federer in his tracks.

He earned himself a 7-5 4-2 lead with aggressive instincts before Federer won four games in a row.

On an increasingly blustery day, Coric was twice a break up in the decider, but Federer's finish was memorable.

The champion turned things his way by going for a little less. The backhand slice and more striking down the middle had the desired effect, but all credit to Coric for making a Federer defeat a genuine possibility for the first time this fortnight.