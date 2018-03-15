Indian Wells: Roger Federer beats Jeremy Chardy to reach quarter-finals

Roger Federer, who beat compatriot Stan Wawrinka in the 2017 final, has won five titles at Indian Wells

World number one Roger Federer registered a straight-set win over France's Jeremy Chardy to reach the BNP Paribas Open quarter-finals.

Defending champion Federer, who is aiming for a record sixth title at Indian Wells, won 7-5 6-4.

The Swiss is unbeaten in 2018, having won 15 matches and claimed titles at the Australian Open and Rotterdam Open.

He faces South Korea's Chung Hyeon next after his 6-1 6-3 win over Uruguayan Pablo Cuevas.

The two last met in the Australian Open semi-finals, where Federer led 6-1 5-2 before his opponent retired with blisters.

This is the 20-time Grand Slam champion's best start to a season since 2006, when he went on to win 33 of his first 34 matches.

He needed just 82 minutes to wrap up victory against Chardy, winning 100% of his first serves and breaking him just once in each set.

Elsewhere in the men's draw, Argentine sixth seed Juan Martin del Potro beat compatriot Leonardo Mayer 3-6 7-6 (7-2) 6-3.

He will face Philipp Kohlschreiber next after the German beat France's Pierre-Hugues Herbert 6-4 7-6 (7-1).

America's Sam Querrey also reached the quarter-finals with a 6-3 6-4 win over Spaniard Feliciano Lopez, but compatriot Taylor Fritz was beaten 6-2 6-7 (6-8) 6-4 by Croatia's Borna Coric.

Coric will play world number nine Kevin Anderson next, after the South African beat Pablo Carreno Busta of Spain 4-6 6-3 7-6 (8-6).