Indian Wells: Simona Halep moves into quarter-finals with victory over Wang Qiang

Simona Halep booked her place in the Indian Wells quarter-finals as she beat Wang Qiang in straight sets.

Romanian world number one Halep said Wang had recently beaten her in practice but on Tuesday she cruised past her Chinese opponent, beating the world number 55 7-5 6-1.

Halep, 26, will next play world number 51 Petra Martic of Croatia.

Unseeded 27-year-old Martic beat the Czech Republic's Marketa Vondrousova 6-3 7-6 (7-4) to reach the last eight.

Halep said she "dominated a little bit more" against Wang than in her previous match, in which she lost the first set against world number 165 Caroline Dolehide, a 19-year-old American.

"I knew it would be like that because we practised a few days ago and she beat me in practice," she added.

"I wasn't missing that much."