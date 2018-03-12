Roger Federer: World number one reaches Indian Wells last 16

  • From the section Tennis
Roger Federer
Federer is attempting to win a record sixth Indian Wells title

World number one Roger Federer reached the last 16 of the BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells with a comfortable victory over Serbia's Filip Krajinovic.

Federer, the defending champion and five-time winner, needed just 58 minutes to wrap up a 6-2 6-1 victory.

The 36-year-old Swiss will face Frenchman Jeremy Chardy next after he beat Adrian Mannarino 7-5 4-6 6-1.

Federer, a 20-time Grand Slam champion, has already won the Australian Open and Rotterdam Open this year.

