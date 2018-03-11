Serena Wiliams to play Venus in Indian Wells third round

Serena Williams in second round action at Indian Wells
Serena Williams will take on her sister Venus in a competitive match for the 29th time

Serena Williams will play her sister Venus in the third round at Indian Wells as she continues her comeback after the birth of her child.

The 36-year-old American, who was out for 14 months, beat Kiki Bertens of the Netherlands 7-6 (7-5) 7-5 in round two.

"Everything is a bonus," said Serena after winning in one hour, 52 minutes on her second match point.

The sisters last met in the 2017 Australian Open final, when Serena won her 23rd Grand Slam singles title.

Serena was already pregnant with daughter Alexis Olympia, who was born on 1 September, when she beat Venus 6-4 6-4 in Melbourne.

Venus beat Sorona Cirstea of Romania in her second-round match 6-3 6-4.

They will play their 29th competitive match on Monday, with Serena having won 17 of the previous 28.

