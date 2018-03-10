Indian Wells: Great Britain's Cameron Norrie loses in first round of BNP Paribas Open
British number three Cameron Norrie lost his opening match in the main draw at Indian Wells.
The 22-year-old had come through qualifying to face world number 109 Taro Daniel of Japan.
Daniel, 25, edged the first set 6-3 but Norrie dominated the second, taking it 6-1 to force a decider.
But the US-born Japanese player, who is ranked two places higher than his opponent, held firm to reach the second round.
His reward is a last-64 tie against former world number one and 12-time Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic
"I think I started badly and I couldn't find the court that much," Norrie said.
"I came out with a lot of energy in the second and started being more aggressive.
"The start of the third was a battle and he hit some good shots and got up 4-1 and played well to close it out but I was very positive throughout the match."