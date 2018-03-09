BBC Sport - Victoria Azarenka: I wouldn't wish custody battle on anyone

I wouldn't wish custody battle on anyone - Azarenka

  Tennis

Two-time Grand Slam champion Victoria Azarenka says the ongoing custody battle over her son was been 'Hollywood-worthy'.

Former world number one played for the first time since Wimbledon last year, beating British number two Heather Watson 6-4 6-2.

