Indian Wells: Great Britain's Cameron Norrie into final qualifying round at BNP Paribas Open

Norrie lost to world number six Dominic Thiem in the Mexico Open last month

British number three Cameron Norrie progressed to the final round of qualifying in Indian Wells with victory over American Christian Harrison.

Norrie, 22, won 6-2 6-3 and will now play Ukraine's Sergiy Stakhovsky on Wednesday at the BNP Paribas Open.

Maria Sharapova begins her campaign on Wednesday against Naomi Osaka in the main draw first round.

British number ones Kyle Edmund and Johanna Konta, plus 2017 winner Roger Federer, receive first round byes.

Britain's Heather Watson faces two-time Grand Slam champion Victoria Azarenka on Thursday while Serena Williams makes her return to the WTA Tour against Zarina Diyas the same day.

Sharapova, Azarenka and Williams are all unseeded but are chasing a record third title in Indian Wells.

Norrie, who stunned world number 23 Roberto Bautista Agut on his Davis Cup debut last month, competed at Wimbledon and the US Open in 2017 but has never qualified for a Masters 1000 event main draw.