Marin Cilic and Grigor Dimitrov to join Rafael Nadal at Queen's Club

Marin Cilic lost to Spain's Feliciano Lopez in last year's final at Queen's

Three of the top four players in the world rankings will compete at the Queen's Club Championships after Marin Cilic and Grigor Dimitrov joined world number two Rafael Nadal in the line-up.

World number three Cilic and fourth-ranked Dimitrov will also compete against British number two Andy Murray.

The five-time champion has not played a competitive match since Wimbledon and had hip surgery in January.

But the 30-year-old Scot has declared his intention to play from 18-24 June.

Croat Cilic, who won the title in 2012, was beaten by unseeded Feliciano Lopez of Spain in last year's final.

"I am proud to have won it and I want to win it again," said the 29-year-old.

"It's one of the best tournaments that we play. I have been playing the event since I was very young, so it has always been a special place for me."

Dimitrov, who won the ATP Finals on his debut appearance in November, also has a good record on the grass courts of Queen's having been crowned champion in 2014.

The 26-year-old Bulgarian was beaten by eventual winner Lopez in last year's semi-finals, but says winning the ATP event at London's O2 Arena last year has spurred him on.

"Now that I have the O2 title, I am motivated to do even better at Queen's and Wimbledon this year," he said.

Tournament director Stephen Farrow added: "Marin and Grigor were both given wild cards in their formative years and they have repaid that faith handsomely by returning year after year, winning the title and going on to have fantastic careers."

The Queen's Club Championships will be live on BBC television, radio and online from 18-24 June.