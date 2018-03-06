BBC Sport - Serena Williams says 'I'm back and ready' before WTA Tour comeback

I'm back and ready - Serena Williams

  • From the section Tennis

As she prepares to return to the WTA Tour six months after giving birth, 23-time Grand Slam singles champion Serena Williams says she is "ready to play" even if it is at a "turtle's pace".

Read more: It's been hard but I'm ready to return - Serena Williams

Top videos

Video

I'm back and ready - Serena Williams

  • From the section Tennis
Video

We did not cross the ethical line - Wiggins

Video

Was this Matic strike even better than his winner for Man Utd?

Video

A few strong words turned things around - Mourinho

Video

Palace deserved better than 'harsh' defeat - Hodgson

Video

Highlights: Germany women 2-2 England women

Video

Wade scores 'impossible shot' in NBA best plays

Video

Try of the Week: Tomkins' brilliant break

Video

Carlos Carvalhal's funny analogies

Video

Poaching players for international honours

Video

That awkward handshake while waiting for a photo finish...

Video

Match of the Day

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Swadlincote Ski and Snowboard Centre - Fast...

Fast Track Ski or Snowboard Lesson
Swimmer in the pool

Over 60s Swimming

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired