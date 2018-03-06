BBC Sport - Serena Williams says 'I'm back and ready' before WTA Tour comeback
I'm back and ready - Serena Williams
- From the section Tennis
As she prepares to return to the WTA Tour six months after giving birth, 23-time Grand Slam singles champion Serena Williams says she is "ready to play" even if it is at a "turtle's pace".
Read more: It's been hard but I'm ready to return - Serena Williams
