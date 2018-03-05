Martin Corrie: LTA president steps down temporarily during sexual assault investigation

Corrie (right) with the Duchess of Cambridge, who became patron of the LTA in December 2016

Lawn Tennis Association president Martin Corrie has "stepped aside" amid an investigation into the way a committee he was on dealt with a sexual assault allegation.

Corrie has been replaced temporarily by deputy president David Rawlinson.

In a statement the LTA acknowledged it had commissioned an investigation following a complaint made in December relating to an allegation from 2004.

Corrie had served on the committee that addressed the original complaint.

He said: "This case concerns a coach who worked at Hertfordshire County LTA when I was a member of the executive committee, who was investigated and sanctioned by the LTA disciplinary committee at the time.

"Therefore in agreement with the board of the LTA, I believe it is right for me to step aside from my presidency during the course of this investigation."

LTA chairman David Gregson added: "It's essential that we move quickly as an organisation if or when a safeguarding issue is raised. The LTA has robust governance processes in place today to ensure that impartial investigations are undertaken into all such cases."