Jamie Murray and Bruno Soares defend Mexico Open doubles title

Jamie Murray (right) and Bruno Soares were the third seeds in Mexico

Britain's Jamie Murray celebrated his 20th career doubles title as he and Brazilian Bruno Soares won the Mexico Open for the second year running.

Murray, 32, and Soares, 36, beat American brothers Bob and Mike Bryan 7-6 (7-4) 7-5 in Acapulco.

The Scottish-Brazilian duo have won seven tour-level trophies since teaming up in January 2016.

The ATP World Tour 500-level title also marked 350 men's doubles victories for Murray.

"The tournament is so difficult," said Murray. "A lot of great teams again coming this year.... (I am) just really happy to win, to be successful again."

Murray, who won the Australian Open and US Open with Soares in 2016, also has three Grand Slam titles in mixed doubles.