Rafael Nadal pulls out of Mexican Open with hip injury
-
- From the section Tennis
World number two Rafael Nadal has pulled out of the Mexican Open after a recurrence of the injury that saw him retire from January's Australian Open.
The 16-time grand slam champion was due to face fellow Spaniard Feliciano Lopez in the opening round on Wednesday in Acapulco.
Nadal retired in the fifth set of his quarter-final against Marin Cilic in Melbourne last month with a hip injury.
"My goal and hope was to play in this tournament," said the 31-year-old.
"Unfortunately, in my last training session yesterday, I felt a sharp pain in my leg again."