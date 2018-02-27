Rafael Nadal pulls out of Mexican Open with hip injury

Rafael Nadal has only retired twice in 264 Grand Slam matches

World number two Rafael Nadal has pulled out of the Mexican Open after a recurrence of the injury that saw him retire from January's Australian Open.

The 16-time grand slam champion was due to face fellow Spaniard Feliciano Lopez in the opening round on Wednesday in Acapulco.

Nadal retired in the fifth set of his quarter-final against Marin Cilic in Melbourne last month with a hip injury.

"My goal and hope was to play in this tournament," said the 31-year-old.

"Unfortunately, in my last training session yesterday, I felt a sharp pain in my leg again."