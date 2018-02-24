Lucas Pouille to face Karen Khachanov in ATP final in Marseille

Lucas Pouille
Lucas Pouille will be chasing his second title of 2018 in the final

French third seed Lucas Pouille will face unseeded Russian Karen Khachanov in Sunday's final at the ATP tournament in Marseille.

Pouille defeated world number 193 Ilya Ivashka of Belarus 6-3 7-6 (8-6).

Earlier, 21-year-old Khachanov surprised Czech former world number four Tomas Berdych to reach his second ATP final after Chengdu in 2016.

The ninth seed, who also beat Berdych at last year's French Open, recorded a 6-3 6-2 victory.

