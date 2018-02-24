Dubai Duty Free Championships: Elina Svitolina beats Daria Kasatkina to retain title

World number four Svitolina has won 11 of her 13 tournament finals

Top seed Elina Svitolina retained her Dubai Duty Free Championships title with a comprehensive 6-4 6-0 victory over unseeded Russian Daria Kasatkina.

Ukrainian Svitolina broke early in the first set against world number 24 Kasatkina, who had beaten second seed Garbine Muguruza in the semi-finals.

She kept up the pressure in the second set and quickly wrapped up victory for her 11th career title.

"It has been an amazing week," world number four Svitolina said.

"Coming here I didn't have any expectations and here I am holding this trophy again."

Svitolina, who had won both her previous meetings against Kasatkina, becomes the third woman to win successive Dubai titles after Justine Henin and Venus Williams.