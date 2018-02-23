Dubai Duty Free Championships: Elina Svitolina to face Daria Kasatkina in final

Daria Kasatkina is unseeded at the tournament

Dubai Duty Free Championships final Date: Saturday, 24 February Venue: Aviation Club Tennis Centre, Dubai Time: 11:00 GMT

Unseeded Daria Kasatkina shocked Wimbledon champion Garbine Muguruza to set up a Dubai Duty Free Championships final against holder Elina Svitolina.

Kasatkina, 20, saved three match points in her 3-6, 7-6 (13-11), 6-1 victory over second seed Muguruza.

Number one seed Svitolina eased past former world number one Angelique Kerber 6-3, 6-3.

"It should be a good final, Daria is playing well and she's won some tough matches," said Svitolina.

The Ukrainian is looking to become just the third woman after Belgian Justine Henin and America's Venus Williams to win back-to-back Dubai titles.

Svitolina had five breaks of serve against double Grand Slam winner Kerber, wrapping up victory in just 85 minutes.

"I am very pleased to be in the final again," said Svitolina.

"It was a tough battle. I played well in the tight moments, I tried to focus only on what I had to do on court and let nothing else into my mind."

Russia's Kasatkina dropped the first set against Muguruza, but saved nine of 12 break points and broke the Spaniard five times thereafter.

"I was just trying to fight for every ball because Garbine, she's playing unbelievable," said Kasatkina.

"She is a very tough opponent. She is hitting so hard, playing so fast. I was just trying to do whatever I could."