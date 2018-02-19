Johanna Konta beats Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova at Dubai Duty Free Championships

Johanna Konta is the world number 12

British number one Johanna Konta reached the last 16 of the Dubai Duty Free Championships with a straight-set win over Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova.

Konta, the world number 12 and seventh seed, beat the Russian 7-6 (7-2) 6-2 to become the first British woman to win a main-draw match at the tournament.

The 26-year-old will play Russia's Daria Kasatkina in the next round.

"I'm very happy to have come through that," said Konta, who reached the Qatar Open quarter-finals last week.