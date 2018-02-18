Qatar Open: Petra Kvitova beats Garbine Muguruza to win title

Petra Kvitova claimed the 22nd WTA title of her career

Petra Kvitova will return to the world's top 10 after recording her 13th consecutive victory by beating Garbine Muguruza to win the Qatar Open title.

The Czech 16th seed came from a set down in Doha to win 3-6 6-3 6-4 for her second title of 2018 after triumphing in St Petersburg two weeks ago.

Kvitova, 27 is continuing her comeback following six months out after a knife attack at her home in December 2016.

"It's a very special feeling to be back," said the world number 21.

"I remember sometime last year when I was asked about this, I couldn't even dream of it."

It also seemed unlikely after Kvitova lost the first five games of the match, then coughed up break points in three separate services games in the second set.

However, Muguruza could not convert and Kvitova broke the Spaniard to edge ahead 4-2.

The world number four had chances again in the third set, with three break points in the four game, but could not capitalise and Kvitova seized control to claim the title.

It was Kvitova's fourth win over a top-10 player in Doha this week, after victories against Caroline Wozniacki, Julia Goerges and Elina Svitolina.

And that was despite spending almost twice as long on court in Doha as Muguruza, who received a first-round bye and and benefited from a semi-final walkover after Simona Halep's withdrawal.

Two-time Wimbledon champion Kvitova will be elevated 11 places when the rankings are confirmed on Monday, while Muguruza will rise one place to third.