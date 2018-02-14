Qatar Open: Johanna Konta beats Carla Suarez Navarro to make last 16

Johanna Konta is currently ranked 11 in the world

Great Britain's Johanna Konta reached the last 16 of the Qatar Open with a straightforward 6-2 6-2 victory over Spain's Carla Suarez Navarro in Doha.

The British number one, who beat American Bernarda Pera in the first round, lost her only service game of the match at the start of the second set, but broke Pera three times to progress easily.

The 26-year-old, seeded 10th, faces either Australia's Sam Stosur or Germany's Angelique Kerber for a place in the quarter-finals.

There were easy wins for Australian Open champion and world number one Caroline Wozniacki of Denmark, who beat Germany's Carina Witthoft 6-2 6-0, and Romanian world number two Simona Halep, who saw off Russia's Ekaterina Makarova 6-3 6-0.

In an all-American last-32 tie, CiCi Bellis beat Madison Keys 2-6 6-3 6-0 to progress and two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova came back from a set down to take a 6-7 (3-7) 6-3 6-4 victory over Poland's Agnieszka Radwanska.