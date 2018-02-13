Ryan Harrison: ATP to review racism accusations at New York Open

America's Ryan Harrison is ranked 44th in the world

American Ryan Harrison will be investigated after allegations of "racial prejudice" during a match against Donald Young, the Association of Tennis Professionals has confirmed.

The chair umpire intervened during the pair's first-round meeting at the New York Open on Monday.

"I'm shocked and disappointed to hear you [Harrison] tell me how you really feel about me as a black tennis player," Young tweeted afterwards.

Harrison denies Young's claims.

Harrison, 25, who won the match 6-3 7-6 (7-4), posted that any video or audio from the match would "100% clear me".

"The accusations made by Donald Young tonight following our match are absolutely untrue. I'm extremely disappointed that someone would say this in reaction to a lost tennis match," Harrison wrote.

In a statement to Press Association Sport, the ATP said it takes allegations of "racial prejudice extremely seriously," adding that it would review all material from the match.

"No further comment will be made until the completion of the investigation," the statement said.