British brothers Ken and Neal Skupski win first ATP World Tour title together

Ken Skupski (left) has won four ATP World Tour doubles titles - three in France - while it was Neal's first triumph at this level

British brothers Ken and Neal Skupski won their first ATP World Tour team title by beating Ben Mclachlan and Hugo Nys in the Open Sud de France doubles.

The Liverpool pair took 75 minutes to win 7-6 (7-2) 6-4 against Japan's Mclachlan and France's Nys.

Victory in Montpellier came a week after they won ATP Challenger Tour doubles event in Quimper, France.

"Our parents will be extremely happy with us," said Neal.

"It is my first [ATP World Tour] title, and Ken's fourth, so it is nice to get it as a pair."

"We made one final before, we had match points in Moscow, so it is nice to get that monkey off the back and hopefully we can get a few more this year."

It was the brothers' second final together, having reached the 2013 VTB Kremlin Cup final, which they lost to Mikhail Elgin and Denis Istomin.

"This is a dream come true," said Ken.

"We've worked very hard over the years. To finally win an ATP World Tour title together, we are extremely happy."