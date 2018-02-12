BBC Sport - Serena Williams makes competitive tennis return in Fed Cup watched by her five-month-old daughter
Serena Williams watched by baby daughter on tennis return
Serena Williams makes her return to competitive tennis, five months after giving birth to her daughter Alexis Olympia, who watched on from the stands.
