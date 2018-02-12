BBC Sport - Serena Williams makes competitive tennis return in Fed Cup watched by her five-month-old daughter

Serena Williams watched by baby daughter on tennis return

  • From the section Tennis

Serena Williams makes her return to competitive tennis, five months after giving birth to her daughter Alexis Olympia, who watched on from the stands.

WATCH MORE:Williams introduces daughter to the world

READ MORE:Serena Williams makes return to competitive tennis in Fed Cup doubles

Available to UK users only.

Top videos

Video

Serena Williams watched by baby daughter on tennis return

  • From the section Tennis
Video

'Liquid snowboarding' - Stylish Anderson takes gold

Video

GB's Fuller crashes out of slopestyle final

Video

Newcastle players gave everything - Shearer

Video

Canada reach curling mixed doubles final

Video

Red letter day, Loch shock and Musgrave

Video

Heartbreak for Loch as gold dream shattered

Video

Watch 17-year-old Gerard take shock gold

Video

GB slopestyler Fuller struggles in breezy conditions

Video

How Kruger survived cross country pile-up to win gold

Video

'You can't separate them!' - Speed skaters in dead heat

Video

Match of the Day

  • From the section iPlayer

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Camp

Fit For Sport February Half Term Activity Camp
Children running

Multi Sport Holiday Camp

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired